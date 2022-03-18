Zacks Investment Research Lowers PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) to Sell

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRCT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,996,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.