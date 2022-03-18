Zacks Investment Research Upgrades a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to “Hold”

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

