Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) to Hold

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

ARTL opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.