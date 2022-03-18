Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Strong-Buy

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.00.

Shares of ATLKY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,531. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

