Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ECOM stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.86. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 158,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.