Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to “Buy”

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRTX. Citigroup upped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $66.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.32. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.