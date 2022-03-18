Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to “Hold”

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after buying an additional 308,858 shares in the last quarter.

About Tata Motors (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tata Motors (TTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.