Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.80 target price on the stock.

ZH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

ZH opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,690 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 635,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 424,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

