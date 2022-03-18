ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.60 and last traded at $84.10. 125,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,381,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 80.00%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

