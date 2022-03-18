ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (ZKS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $24.11 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.51 or 0.07010181 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,604.29 or 0.99863812 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00033959 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

