Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after acquiring an additional 561,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.73 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

