-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 38.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 160,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 139.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,010 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Compugen has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $9.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

