$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. 521,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,500. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $64,309,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $58,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,380,000 after acquiring an additional 823,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

