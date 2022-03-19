$0.45 EPS Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 465.17, a current ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

