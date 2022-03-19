$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,088 shares of company stock worth $267,396. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

