$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

