$0.77 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.