$1.62 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.65. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $54.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.