$16.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will announce $16.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $27.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $66.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.12 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

SMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 174,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

