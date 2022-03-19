1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Citigroup

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $25.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM opened at $10.70 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,184,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 250,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.