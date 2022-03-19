$203.55 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIGet Rating) to report $203.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the highest is $213.50 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $176.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,933. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

