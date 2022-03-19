207,306 Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 207,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3,173.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

