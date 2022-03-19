2,356 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,356 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $254,526,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after purchasing an additional 323,788 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $185.94 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $150.12 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

