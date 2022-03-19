$246.83 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to report $246.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.91 million and the lowest is $244.18 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $283.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $38,248,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $33,256,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,687. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

