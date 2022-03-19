$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Rating) will post $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $23.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

A number of analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

WKHS opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of $664.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.70. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $18.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

