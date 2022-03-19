2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU opened at $12.31 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $939.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

