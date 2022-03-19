$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.