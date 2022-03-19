$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.91 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 6,617,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

