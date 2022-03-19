3,020 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

