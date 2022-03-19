360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 8.9%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.69. 43,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,719,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QFIN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

