4,600 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Main Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $48.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

