4,600 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Main Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $48.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.