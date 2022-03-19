5,312 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Starbucks makes up 0.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

