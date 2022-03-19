6,636 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE ACM opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51. AECOM has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

