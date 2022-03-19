80,986 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

