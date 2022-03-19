Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Posts Earnings Results

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AADI opened at $18.95 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53.

AADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,804.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 293,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 131,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 601.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 168,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

