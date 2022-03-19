Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

