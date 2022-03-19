Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $304.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.88. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

