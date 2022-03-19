Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $323.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accenture's shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $323.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.12 and a 200-day moving average of $350.30. The company has a market cap of $204.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

