AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 272,974 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

