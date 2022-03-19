Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Reduced by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

