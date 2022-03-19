Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

