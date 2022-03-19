Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s top line is expected to benefit from an expanding user base of Call of Duty (COD), Hearthstone, World of Warcraft (WoW) and Candy Crush franchises. This is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and top-line growth in the near term. Moreover, growing popularity of Diablo II: Resurrected is expected to boost top-line growth. Its strong liquidity position and free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy. However, intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Notably, Microsoft is set to acquire Activision Blizzard in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in fiscal year 2023. Shares of Activision have outperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

