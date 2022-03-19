Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given New GBX 2,630 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.02) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($39.80) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,727.88 ($35.47).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,597 ($33.77) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,346 ($30.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,931.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,086.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.47) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($130,340.13). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($31.90) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($205,522.48).

About Admiral Group (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.