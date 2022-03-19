Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,662 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $37,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 150.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 119,394 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

