AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,442 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,633,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after purchasing an additional 301,286 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,127,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 694,366 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 941,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after buying an additional 51,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 866,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB opened at $28.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $30.39.

