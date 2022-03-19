AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 3,086.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hubbell by 261.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hubbell by 7.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 285.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123,488 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $189.58 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.