AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.91.

FDX opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

