AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97. The firm has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

