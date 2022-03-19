AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $953,000 Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 241,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

HNDL stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

