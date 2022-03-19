AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $127.90 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

